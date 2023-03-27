Todos Medical Begins Trading on the OTC Pink Marketplace – Todos Medical (OTC:TO… – Press Release

New York, NY, Alpharetta, GA, Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical, Ltd. TOMDF, a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its Ordinary shares will begin trading on the OTC Pink marketplace beginning on March 27, 2023 as a result of the Company’s closing bid price falling below $0.001 for 5 consecutive trading days, from March 20, 2023 through March 24, 2023.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. TOMDF engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company’s state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer’s influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Panel analyses, and Provista’s proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces…