Tokenovate and GMEX ZERO13 enable execution of world’s first smart legal contrac… – Press Release

BSV Blockchain based smart legal contract powers successful trade execution and settlement.

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tokenovate, a financial services company providing distributed financial market infrastructure (dFMI) enabling programmatic lifecycle event management of the pre-trade to post-trade workflow for OTC and Exchange traded derivatives, and ZERO13, a GMEX Group initiative, providing a digital climate fintech aggregation ecosystem announce the successful execution of the world’s first smart legal contract for voluntary carbon credit (VCC) derivatives trades referencing the 2022 ISDA (The International Swaps and Derivatives Association) Verified Carbon Credit Transactions Definitions.

The unique partnership approach enabled Tokenovate and ZERO13 to successfully demonstrate the creation of a BSV Blockchain based, high quality, smart legal contract1 for waste to energy VCC trades originating from the ‘Bio-CNG Project AJS Fuels2‘ in Savli, Gujarat, which uses biogas technology for capturing methane from animal waste for Bio-CNG bottling purposes to use in the transport sector. This was achieved by integrating the Tokenovate dFMI into the ZERO13 Hub, a distributed orchestration layer which digitally interconnects carbon participants, registries and exchanges across jurisdictions to trade, clear and settle VCC spot and derivatives contracts.

The VCC trades were conducted on the Securities, Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (SECDEX), a regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) firm authorised and licenced by the Seychelles FSA, between Maverik Inc., a waste solution advisory firm representing the project developer selling and Tempus USA Inc. (Tempus Network), as the buyer. SECDEX was connected to the Universal Carbon Registry (UCR), where the VCCs are registered via the ZERO13 Hub.

VCCs are a crucial element in achieving global net zero and energy transition goals by 2030, with distributed ledger technology (DLT) playing an important part…