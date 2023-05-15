Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023 – Press Release

– “One of the largest exhibitions in Japan” on firefighting and disaster prevention, held once every five years

– Featuring the latest products and services to protect us from fire and disaster

– Date: Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18, 2023 / Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

– Pre-registration for visitors starts on Tuesday, May 9.

TOKYO, May 15, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Tokyo Fire Department, Tokyo Big Sight Inc. and Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023 Executive Committee will hold the “Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023” at Tokyo Big Sight (East Halls 5, 6 and 7, Outdoor Exhibition Area, Offshore of Ariake-Nishi Port Park) from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Scenes from previous exhibition (2018)

“Tokyo International Fire and Safety Exhibition 2023” is one of the largest fire and disaster prevention exhibitions in Japan, held once every five years. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness of disaster countermeasures and diversified disaster risks based on lessons learned from past disasters, to improve the awareness and ability of residents to prevent fires and disasters, and to promote mutual cooperation among residents, businesses, and governments and the promotion of related technologies and industries in order to realize a safe city, and it brings together cutting-edge services and products related to fire and disaster prevention from both Japan and overseas. In the previous 2018 event, a total of 296 companies and organizations from Japan and overseas exhibited, and there were more than 70,000 visitors. This is the 11th time the event will be held, and visitors will be welcome with 1,652 booths from 326 companies and organizations (Indoor: 1,255 booths, Outdoor: 397 booths, * As of March 31, 2023/including co-exhibitors), more than in any previous show.

Pre-registration for visitors will begin on Tuesday, May 9. We look forward to seeing you at the exhibition.

The main exhibits during the exhibition period will include…