Tokyo Olympics: Belarus athletics coach charged with harassing sprinter by Athletics Integrity Unit

Belarussian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (centre) refused to get on a flight from Tokyo and has since been granted asylum in Poland

A Belarus athletics coach who allegedly tried to force an athlete to fly home from the Tokyo Olympics has been charged with improper conduct.

The sprinter received police protection after voicing fears for her safety and was later granted asylum by Poland.

Yury Maisevic has been charged with three offences by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AUI alleges that Maisevic, who was Belarus’ head coach at the Tokyo Games, “verbally and mentally harassed” Tsimanouskaya.

Coach Artur Shumak, who was also under investigation, has not been charged.

“The AIU alleges that, in respect of these circumstances of Tsimanouskaya’s removal from the Olympic Games, Maisevich did not act with integrity and acted in bad faith; failed to safeguard the athlete’s dignity and his actions constituted verbal and mental harassment; and that he brought athletics generally into…