Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to The Pinehills i… – Press Release

PLYMOUTH, Mass., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its fifth community located in The Pinehills, an award-winning master-planned community in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest is the company’s newest single-family luxury home neighborhood coming soon to The Pinehills. Construction of the Toll Brothers sales center and model homes is set to begin in spring 2023 and sales will begin this summer.



Located on the ridge of The Pinehills, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will include 98 new single-family luxury homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from 1,880 to 2,804 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Plymouth’s most desirable communities,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Toll Brothers home buyers will have access to exclusive amenities just steps from their front door. Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest will include a clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor pool. Residences will also enjoy the array of amenities offered at The Pinehills, including The Stonebridge Club, two golf courses at The Pinehills Golf Club, tennis courts, and acres of open space with walking trails. Toll Brothers homeowners will also enjoy proximity to The Pinehills village center shopping and dining, including Mirbeau Inn & Spa, The Market, restaurants, and more.

Major highways including Routes 3 and 44 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest, offering homeowners convenient…