Tom Abell: All-rounder steps down as Somerset captain after seven seasons in position

Tom Abell lifted the 2019 One-Day Cup as Somerset captain

All-rounder Tom Abell has stepped down as Somerset captain after seven seasons leading the Taunton side.

The 29-year-old was appointed captain ahead of the 2017 campaign leading Somerset to runners up spot in the County Championship in 2018 and 2019.

Abell lifted the One-Day Cup in 2019 beating Hampshire in the final.

“I didn’t have a great season in 2023. It can be tough to lead when you’re not content with your own performance,” Abell told the club’s website. external-link

“This will give me the opportunity to get back to where I need to be, which is contributing to Somerset winning games of cricket.”

Abell has a first-class average of 33.97 with the bat and 31.62 with the ball.

In 2023, he averaged 31.10 in the County Championship with one century and two fifties but claimed only four wickets in 13 matches.

He made his debut in 2014, scoring 95 and 0 on debut against Warwickshire in the Championship.

‘I’m stepping down with a heavy…