Tom Abell: Somerset captain staying optimistic on damage return

Somerset captain Tom Abell has scored in excess of 8,400 runs during his career

Somerset captain Tom Abell says he is “keeping optimistic” that he will be ready for the start of the County Championship season as he recovers from a side strain.

Abell was injured playing for England Lions against Sri Lanka last month.

He had been called up to England’s squad for the first time for their tour to Bangladesh, with the injury denying him a first full international cap.

Somerset play Warwickshire on 6 April at Taunton in their first match.

“I don’t want to come back before I’m fit to do so because then I’ll be no good to anyone, I won’t help the team or anything,” Abell told BBC Points West.

The 29-year-old, who was named England Lions one-day international captain for their tour of Sri Lanka, had hoped to make his debut during England’s subsequent white-ball tour of Bangladesh earlier this month.

He described the injury as “absolutely gutting”.

“I had the high of getting called up to my…