Tom Brady: NFL legend turns into minority proprietor of Birmingham Metropolis

Tom Brady retired in February after 23 seasons in the NFL

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Championship side Birmingham City.

The NFL legend, who retired from the sport in February, has “entered a partnership” with Blues’ new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew’s.

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class,” Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said.

“Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

“As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men’s, women’s, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge.

“The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

In a statement the club said Brady would also work closely with the board and the…