Tom Brady retires ‘for good’ after 23 seasons in NFL

Legendary quarterback and record seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady says he is retiring “for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady, 45, first announced his retirement on this day last year but reversed his decision six weeks later, claiming he had “unfinished business”.

He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady’s final season ended in the Bucs’ 31-14 play-off defeat last month.

“I’m retiring – for good,” he said in an emotional video external-link posted on social media. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“Thank you so much to every single one of you for supporting me – my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors. I could go on forever – there’s too many.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my…