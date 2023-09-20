Tom Cullen: Glamorgan ‘cronyism’ should change after Matthew Maynard departure

Tom Cullen played in Glamorgan’s 2021 One-Day Cup final win over Durham

Glamorgan must use Matthew Maynard’s departure as a chance to reset and move on from a culture of “cronyism”, one of the county’s former players says.

Head coach Maynard announced last Thursday that he is to step down after five years of his second spell in charge, a year before his contract ends.

Ex-wicketkeeper Tom Cullen believes Glamorgan have been held back by their policy of appointing former players – such as Maynard, director of cricket Mark Wallace and outgoing chief executive Hugh Morris – to management positions, which he regards as “cronyism”.

Cullen was a member of Glamorgan’s 2021 One-Day Cup-winning team under David Harrison but, in red-ball cricket, he says Maynard has overseen a “cliquey” and “cosy” environment which has contributed to the county’s repeated failure to win promotion from County Championship Division Two.

During his five years at Glamorgan, Cullen also alleges there “was too much…