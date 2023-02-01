Tom Curran: Surrey and England all-rounder takes break from red-ball cricket

Tom Curran has scored 5,709 runs and taken 195 wickets in County Championship matches

Surrey and England all-rounder Tom Curran is to take a break from red-ball cricket to “prioritise his physical and mental health”.

The 27-year-old, who has played two Tests for England, will concentrate on his limited-overs commitments, having suffered a number of injuries.

Curran is currently playing for Desert Vipers in the International League T20.

He has also played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred and has won 58 One-Day and Twenty20 caps for England.

His last County Championship appearance was against Lancashire in September 2022 and earlier in the season, he scored his maiden first-class century off only 85 balls against Northamptonshire.

He has not played a Test since January 2018 when he scored 39 and 23 not out – as well as taking one wicket – as Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs in Sydney.

“The last couple of years have not been easy for me. I have had a lot of time and this…