Tom Curran: Sydney Sixers and England all-rounder banned for intimidating umpire

Curran joined the Sydney Sixers in 2018

England and Sydney Sixers all-rounder Tom Curran has been banned for four games in Australia’s Big Bash League after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire.

He was charged over an incident on 11 December before a game against Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston.

Cricket Australia found that Curran was involved in a disagreement with an umpire during the warm-up.

Curran, 28, and his club denied the offence and plan to appeal.

In the build-up to the match, the fourth umpire – who is tasked with supervising the pitch – asked Curran not to run on the pitch.

But Cricket Australia’s code of conduct commissioner Adrian Anderson found that Curran then “attempted to perform a practice run-up and run at pace straight towards the umpire, who stood in the bowling crease facing Curran. The umpire stepped to his right to avoid the risk of collision”.

The incident was deemed to be “intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire or match referee” under the…