Tom Lockyer: Essential to maintain bettering coronary heart screenings, says former cricketer James Taylor

Luton’s game against Bournemouth was abandoned after Tom Lockyer collapsed during the second half

It is important to continue improving heart screenings in sport in the wake of Tom Lockyer’s on-pitch cardiac arrest, says James Taylor, whose cricket career was cut short because of a heart condition.

Luton captain Lockyer is in hospital after collapsing during Saturday’s Premier League game with Bournemouth.

Taylor was forced to retire from cricket in 2016 at the age of 26.

“Screening processes do a fantastic job but we can always be better,” he said.

Speaking to 5 Live Breakfast, the former England batter added: “It is a really sad case and thankfully Tom has got great care where he is now.

“Screening protocols in whatever sport clearly need to be worked on and improved always.”

Lockyer collapsed during the second half at the Vitality Stadium and both sets of players were taken off the pitch while he received treatment.

The game was eventually abandoned.

In a statement on Sunday, Luton said…