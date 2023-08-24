Tom Taylor: Worcestershire signal Northants all-rounder on four-year contract

Tom Taylor has hit two tons in this season’s One-Day Cup, the second of them against the Pears

Worcestershire have made a third signing for 2024 by persuading fast bowler Tom Taylor to leave Northamptonshire.

The ex-Derbyshire and Leicestershire player has signed a four-year contract.

Taylor, 28, follows the signings of Lancashire’s Rob Jones and Ethan Brookes from Warwickshire.

“It says much about us and where we are aiming to go when someone is prepared to commit for such an extended period,” said chief executive Ashley Giles.

“We’re absolutely delighted to sign a player of Tom’s all-round quality for the next four years. Supporters would have seen at first hand his brilliant knock against us in the recent One-Day Cup game and also his effectiveness with the ball.

“We hope Tom, Rob Jones and Ethan Brookes will be key figures during the next phase in this club’s great history.”

Northants confirmed that Taylor had turned down a contract offer to remain at Wantage Road, with their chief…