Tommy Fury v KSI: Briton Fury beats rival in unlicensed cruiserweight contest

Tommy Fury (right) found fame on TV show Love Island and is the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury

Tommy Fury claimed bragging rights over fellow social media star KSI with a win on points in their unlicensed boxing fight in front of a capacity crowd of 20,000 at Manchester’s AO Arena.

In a six-round cruiserweight contest, both man showed their limitations with constant grappling and failed to land anything of real note but Fury, 24, edged a majority decision.

One judge scored it 57-57 and the other two 57-56 to Fury.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, described the result as “a robbery” and called for a rematch.

“Look at your face, look at your eyes,” the 30-year-old said to Fury. “I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, I understand, you have to win.”

Meanwhile, Fury labelled his opponent “a sore loser” and said he was “done with crossover boxing”.

The bout was not sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control which governs the sport in the…