Toni Minichiello, former coach of Olympic gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill, handed lifetime ban by UK Athletics for alleged sexually inappropriate conduct





The 56-year-old was suspended by UK Athletics, the governing body of the sport in the country, in May 2021 ahead of a lengthy investigation into complaints from several female athletes over his alleged behavior during a 15-year period.

Minichiello’s accusers remain anonymous.

“They constitute gross breaches of trust by Mr. Minichiello which have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental wellbeing of the athletes under his charge,” according to the statement released by UK Athletics on its website.

Minichiello categorically denied the charges made against him and lamented the decision made by UK Athletics, describing the process as “unfair.”

“I cannot fully express my disappointment with this decision and with UK Athletics’ unfair handling of this process,” Minichiello said in a statement to CNN. “I strongly deny all the charges made against me. I have been a coach for over 30 years and while I have been robust and demanding, I have not behaved inappropriately towards…