Tony Kingston: Lengthy-serving Northamptonshire scorer steps down after 32 years

Tony Kingston first went to the County Ground to watch football, but cricket soon became a lifelong passion

Northamptonshire scorer Tony Kingston prided himself on never missing a single ball – so how did Take That play a part in depriving him of a morning’s play?

He accompanied the team physio to a concert by the band in Cardiff, while down in south Wales for a game against Glamorgan, but slipped over outside on his return to the hotel.

“I think I’d have still been there but for David Lucas, a left-arm bowler we had at the time, and his wife – they called an ambulance and I was admitted to hospital.

“Next day I had a scan on my head to see if there was any brain damage and there wasn’t, so they let me go but I missed the first session, 32 overs,” he tells BBC Radio Northampton.

In all, Tony believes he missed only 66 overs in 32 seasons as scorer until being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 – and apart from Take That, the only thing to deprive him of an entire session was his…