TOPBAND shines at EES Europe 2023 – Press Release

Building a more intelligent and low-carbon world!

MUNICH, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The EES Europe 2023 was held at the Messe München in Munich, Germany from June 14-16, 2023. TOPBAND brought its core products of cells, BMS, EMS and PCS (1C3S), small and medium-sized energy storage systems and new energy vehicles, two and three-wheelers and other related products and solutions to the fair. As one of the focuses at the fair, TOPBAND attracted a large number of visitors to the booth to conduct deep communication about future development of new energy field.

TOPBAND’s new energy business is mainly in medium and small-scale energy storage and new energy vehicles and its products include batteries, power supplies, controllers and motors. TOPBAND mainly provides customers with components and system solutions with its own core technologies of cells, BMS, PCS and EMS in the field of residential energy storage, industrial and commercial energy storage, portable energy storage and power backup storage. TOPBAND provides customers in the field of new energy vehicles, other special vehicles and two and three-wheelers with intelligent controllers and chargers with its integrated technology system of electronic control, motor, battery, power supply and IoT platform to support green and low-carbon development.

The boutique areas of TOPBAND were distinctive, showing its technical strength in the field of new energy. Star exhibits such as the residential energy storage, storage inverter, BMS for industrial and commercial energy storage, EV chargers and charging piles, were well received by the visitors.

Residential Energy Storage: TOPBAND’s residential energy storage products include high and low-voltage stack-based, integrated off/on-grid, rack-mounted, wall-mounted and vertical types. RS-R51100 can be installed in 4 ways (wall-mounted, rack-mounted, stack-based and vertical).

RS-R51100A uses the self-developed LFP cells, achieving a service life of over 6,000 cycles with…