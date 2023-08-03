TopBuild Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results – TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) – Press Release

Sales increased 3.4% to $1.3 billion

Gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 32.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 basis points to 20.9%



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TopBuild Corp. BLD, a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “TopBuild once again delivered strong operating results, as we continue to benefit from a favorable operating environment and maintain our focus on driving improvements at both business segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. We are also encouraged by the increasing optimism we are hearing from the homebuilders.

“Our commercial and industrial business performance remains strong, with a solid backlog of projects and continued robust bidding activity. We are particularly pleased with how well our Installation branches have successfully grown their light commercial work in their respective regions and believe this will continue to be a growth driver over the long term.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022)

3 Months Ended 6/30/23

Reported Change Sales $1,317,262 3.4% Gross Margin 32.0% 190 bps SG&A as % of revenue 14.0% 10 bps Operating Profit $237,103 14.4% Operating Margin 18.0% 170 bps Net Income $164,400 14.4% Net Income per diluted share $5.18 17.5% 3 Months Ended 6/30/23 Adjusted Change Sales $1,317,262 3.4% Gross Margin 32.0% 190 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.9% 10 bps Operating Profit $239,203 14.6% Operating Margin 18.2% 180 bps Net Income $166,685 15.4% Net Income per diluted share $5.25 18.5% EBITDA $275,505 13.7% EBITDA Margin 20.9% 190 bps



Six Month Financial Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2022)

