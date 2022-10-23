Toronto island airport: Suspicious machine discovered has been disarmed, authorities say. 2 persons are in custody





CNN

—



Two people were taken into custody after authorities located and later disarmed a possible explosive device at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, police said.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, a device was found on a bicycle parked near the airport’s island-side ferry terminal, according to the airport’s social media account. Located on an island along Lake Ontario near downtown Toronto, the airport is largely accessed by ferry or pedestrian tunnel.

The ferry terminal and tunnel were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” the airport said, as the bike was removed by police. Passengers at the terminal were later evacuated and two Air Canada flights were diverted to nearby Hamilton, according to the airport.

As police dealt with “a potential explosive device,” according to the Toronto Police Operations Centre, at least two buildings near the airport were…