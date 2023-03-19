Toscana Resort Castelfalfi Announced as Latest Addition to Preferred Hotels and … – Press Release

The multi award-winning country estate resort continues to gain recognition for extending some of Tuscany’s finest hospitality experiences

NEW YORK, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Toscana Resort Castelfalfi, an exceptional countryside retreat located across 2,700 acres of protected vineyards, olive groves, lakes, and a wildlife reserve in Tuscany, has become the newest member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts prestigious Legend Collection. Launched in 2015, the collection is globally sophisticated and culturally refined, with properties that promise unforgettable guest experiences and feature exquisite accommodations, stellar and intuitive personal service, renowned dining, and exceptional spas in over 95 of the world’s most remarkable destinations.

Located in the heart of the Florentine countryside, close to the 13th-century town of San Gimignano, Castelfalfi is committed to providing immersive guest experiences that draw from the surrounding rural landscapes, promote eco-sustainability, and support the local community – which includes the residents of Castelfalfi and other neighboring villages – through hospitality, organic wine, and olive oil production. The estate comprises an ultra-luxurious five-star hotel featuring 146 guestrooms and suites in the main hotel building and the adjacent turn of the 20th century tobacco warehouse, and luxury apartment and farmhouse-styled villas, designed for groups, families, and friends. For the seasonal spring reopening, Castelfalfi will launch Olivina, a new theatrical restaurant with a landscaped promenade that invites guests to sample the tastes, aromas, sounds, colors, and textures of Tuscany. Helmed by Davide De Simone, the new destination joins four other food and beverage concepts on the estate: a pizzeria and steakhouse, a pool cafe, a lounge bar, and The Country Clubhouse facing the region’s largest championship golf course. Additionally, when the hotel re-opens on April 1, guests will be among the first to…