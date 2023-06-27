Toshiba Introduces ARM® Cortex®-M3 Microcontrollers “TXZ+TM Family Advanced Clas… – Press Release

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added new products “M3H group (2)” to the “M3H group” of the 32-bit microcontroller product group “TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class” equipped with Cortex®-M3 using the 40nm process.

In recent years, the need for larger program capacity and support for FOTA (Firmware update Over The Air) has been increasing. This is driven by the penetration of digital technology, especially in the IoT (Internet of Things) area, and by the increasingly advanced functionality required in various devices. The new products M3H group (2) has expanded the code flash memory capacity from 512KB (partially 256KB or 384KB) of the Toshiba’s existing products M3H group (1) to 1MB[1], and the RAM capacity from 66KB[2] of the Toshiba’s existing products M3H group (1) to 130KB[2]. Other features, such as an ARM® Cortex®-M3 core running up to 120MHz, integrated code flash, and 32KB data flash memory with 100K program/erase cycle endurance have been maintained. These microcontrollers also offer various interface and motor control options, such as UART, I2C interface, Advanced Encoder Input Circuit, and Advanced Programmable Motor Control Circuit. Toshiba’s lineup of Microcontrollers in the M3H group contribute to IoT and advanced functionality in a wide range of applications including motors, home appliances, and industrial equipment.

In the new products, the 1MB[1] code flash is implemented with two separate areas of 512KB each. This implementation allows instructions to be read from one area, while the updated code is programmed into the other area in parallel. Finally, the firmware rotation function is realized by the area swap function[3].

The M3H group products are equipped with UART, TSPI, I2C…