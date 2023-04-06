TOTAL PROPERTY TAXES ON SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES UP 4 PERCENT ACROSS U.S. IN 2022, TO… – Press Release

Total Single-Family Taxes Levied Nationwide in 2022 Rose Twice as Fast as in 2021; Average Property Tax Amount Up 3 percent, to $3,901, While Effective Rate Dips Slightly; Highest Effective Tax Rates in New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, Vermont and Nebraska

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property, and real estate data, today released its 2022 property tax analysis for 87 million U.S. single family homes, which shows that $339.8 billion in property taxes were levied on single-family homes in 2022, up 3.6 percent from $328 billion in 2021. The increase was more than double the 1.6 percent growth in 2021, although smaller than the 5.4 percent increase the prior year.

The report also shows that the average tax on single-family homes in the U.S. increased 3 percent in 2022, to $3,901, after rising 1.8 percent the previous year.

The latest average tax resulted in an effective tax rate nationwide of 0.83 percent. That was down slightly from 0.86 percent in 2021 to the lowest point since at least 2016.

The report analyzed property tax data collected from county tax assessor offices nationwide at the state, metro and county levels, along with estimated market values of single-family homes calculated using an automated valuation model (AVM). The effective tax rate was the average annual property tax expressed as a percentage of the average estimated market value of homes in each geographic area.

In 2022, effective rates continued to decline even as total taxes rose because home values went up faster than taxes yet again around the country last year. Despite a stall in the nation’s decade-long housing market boom in 2022, the average single-family home estimated value still rose 7.9 percent over the year. That surpassed the average tax increase, resulting in the small dip in effective rates.

The downward trend in effective rates could easily reverse if a drop in home values that began in…