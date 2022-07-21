Touring reaches peak suck simply as everyone seems to be making an attempt to get out of city

Here’s the deal: Just in time for American travelers to get one financial break after a year of surging prices, airports around the world are buckling under the pressure. Everyone’s trying to get out of town, often for their first real vacation in two years, but airports around the world don’t have enough staff to handle the rush.

“Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable,” said Heathrow’s CEO John Holland-Kaye in an open letter to passengers.

No more than 100,000 departing passengers per day will be allowed to fly out of Heathrow until mid-September, he said. That’s slightly less than the estimated 104,000 a day the airport might otherwise host this summer.

Airlines, dealing with their own staffing shortages, have already scaled back their summer schedules.

British Airways, for one, has cut about 30,000 flights — not including last-minute…