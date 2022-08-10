Tourism chief predicts speedy restoration after COVID measures ditched

Cayman’s tourism leaders believe the industry is primed to immediately bounce back following government’s surprise decision to ditch its unpopular post-arrival COVID testing regime.

Cayman Islands Tourism Association president Marc Langevin said the announcement removed one of the biggest barriers to bringing back visitors to the island.

If the positive momentum around airlift continues, he predicts Cayman’s hotels could reach occupancy levels at around 80% of what they were seeing prior to the pandemic this summer.

By Christmas, he expects every hotel on the island to be full.

Speaking Friday morning on the Cayman Compass and Rooster FM’s new news review show, Beyond the Headlines, Langevin said he was doing cartwheels after yesterday’s press conference.

He said abandoning the requirement for visitors to take lateral flow tests on…