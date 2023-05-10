TOURMALINE PROVIDES ADDITIONAL WILDFIRE UPDATE – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ – Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU (“Tourmaline” or the “Company”) is providing an operations update in the wildfire-affected areas of Alberta.

Seven of Tourmaline’s nine facilities, previously shut-in due to the wildfires, have resumed operations and are operating at previous production rates. The remaining two facilities, West Wolf and Columbia, are undamaged and ready to resume operations; both are awaiting final start-up clearance from the Ministry of Forestry. Net production shut-in from these two facilities is approximately 16,000 boepd. The Company expects the start-up of these two facilities to commence in the next several days.

Again, Tourmaline would like to thank all those involved in managing the wildfire situation.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada’s largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

