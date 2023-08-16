Tower Announces Termination of Intel Acquisition Agreement – Tower Semiconductor… – Press Release

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, August 16, 2023 –Tower Semiconductor TSEMTSEM)), today announced it has mutually agreed with Intel Corporation to terminate their previously announced merger agreement entered into in February 2022.

After careful consideration and thorough discussions and having received no indications regarding certain required regulatory approval, both parties have agreed to terminate their merger agreement having passed the August 15, 2023 outside date. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, and in connection with this termination, Intel will pay to Tower a reverse termination fee equal to $353 million.

Russell Ellwanger, Tower Semiconductor CEO, commented, “Tower was very excited to join Intel to enable Pat Gelsinger’s vision for Intel’s foundry business. We appreciate the efforts by all parties. During the past 18 months, we’ve made significant technological, operational, and business advancements. We are well positioned to continue to drive our strategic priorities and short-, mid- and long-term tactics with a continued focus on top and bottom-line growth.”

