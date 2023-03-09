Toxic Agent Detection System Patents Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market… – Press Release

Ocean Tomo Transactions announces the auction of Toxic Agent Detection System patents via the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market.

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Ocean Tomo announces the auction of Toxic Agent Detection System patents, available as lot 169, on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market.

The lot 169 patent auction consists of 17 issued patents and open applications that cover a system to detect toxic agents in the air. The patents cover a broad geographic region including the United States and countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The patents include:

System for surveillance of an area within which people move

System for surveillance of an area where there is circulation of people

System for monitoring an area within which people move

The subject technology is called “e-nose”, which provides the surveillance of any area with the need to promptly detect the presence of toxic agents in the air to raise a subsequent alarm. This invention overcomes limitations of traditional point sensors (usually chemical or optical) and allows detection of toxic agents in a wide area by continuous monitoring, with high sensitivity and selectivity of the toxic substance, and with low cost and complexity. According to J.S. Held Environmental Health and Safety Vice President William (Bill) Zoeller, whose expertise includes indoor air quality, observes, “the application for this technology, including surveillance of airport terminals, railway stations, port terminals, malls, plants, and other public sites, addresses significant health, safety, and homeland security risks.” Mr. Zoeller continues, “the ability to promptly detect and alert the presence of toxic agents in the air is crucial to avoid immediate harm to human health and allows protective measures such as evacuation.”

Compared to technologies in other products on the market, the subject patented technology provides system modularity, greater accuracy and lower production costs. The…