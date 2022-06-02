Toyota and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototy… – Press Release

Woven City to Model How Hydrogen Energy Improves Everyday Life for All

TOKYO, June 2, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (“Toyota”) and its subsidiary, Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (“Woven Planet”), have developed a working prototype of its portable hydrogen cartridge. This cartridge design will facilitate the everyday transport and supply of hydrogen energy to power a broad range of daily life applications in and outside of the home. Toyota and Woven Planet will conduct Proof of Concept (“PoC”) trials in various places, including Woven City, a human-centered smart city of the future currently being constructed in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Portable Hydrogen Cartridge (Prototype)(1)

Toyota and Woven Planet are studying a number of viable pathways to carbon neutrality and consider hydrogen to be a promising solution. Hydrogen has significant advantages. Zero Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is emitted when hydrogen is used. Furthermore, when hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, geothermal, and biomass, CO2 emissions are minimized during the production process as well. Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity in fuel cell systems and can also be used as a combustion fuel.

Together with ENEOS Corporation, Toyota and Woven Planet are working to build a comprehensive hydrogen-based supply chain aimed at expediting and simplifying production, transport, and daily usage. These trials will focus on meeting the energy needs of Woven City residents and those living in its surrounding communities.

Benefits of Using Hydrogen Cartridges

– Portable, affordable, and convenient energy that makes it possible to bring hydrogen to where people live, work, and play without the use of pipes

Prototype dimensions 400 mm (16″) in length x 180 mm (7″) in diameter

Target weight 5 kg (11 lbs)

– Swappable for easy replacement and quick recharging

– Volume flexibility allows for a broad variety of daily use applications(2)

– Small-scale infrastructure…