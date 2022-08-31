Toyota investing $5.6 billion to construct EV batteries, regardless of its personal doubts





Toyota’s statement on the new battery plant investment suggested it is still looking at ways to meet tougher emission rules without depending solely on battery-powered EVs.

“Toyota believes that there is more than one option for achieving carbon neutrality. It also believes that the means of reducing CO2 emissions as much as possible and as quickly as possible while protecting the livelihoods of its customers vary greatly depending on the country and region,” Toyota said in its statement. “With such in mind, Toyota will continue to make every effort to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible.”

Unlike battery-powered EVs that can be charged at homes or at an increasing number of public charging stations, fuel-cell powered vehicles need a whole new fueling infrastructure that would allow them to be filled with hydrogen. And those filling options are still very limited,…