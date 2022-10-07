Toyota lastly discovered a technique to hold wheels from falling off its electrical SUV





CNN

—



Last June, Toyota warned owners of its first mainstream electric vehicle, the BZ4X, to stop driving their SUVs and have them transported to dealers because of a scary problem: the wheels could fall off after driving even just a few miles.

Now, more than three months later, Toyota has announced that it has finally figured out what was causing the problem, and it has a solution.

A supplier that made wheels for the SUV didn’t make them precisely according to Toyota’s specifications, Toyota spokesman Aaron Fowles said. There was also a separate issue with hub bolts used to attach the wheel to the axle, he said. Those parts allowed the wheels to vibrate loose as the SUV was driven.

To fix the problem, Toyota will put on new wheels that will be attached with new bolts that will also have washers to help keep them…