Toyota providing to purchase again bZ4X electrical SUVs with wheels which may fall off

Toyota did not know why this was happening, but the automaker said it would investigate and have the problem corrected once engineers understood why the wheels were coming loose. Now, over a month later, Toyota has not yet identified the issue and is offering to simply buy back the SUVs from customers who no longer want to wait for the problem to be resolved.

Because the issue became evident soon after the SUVs went on sale, there are only about 260 BZ4X owners in the United States facing this situation. There are more who had ordered the SUV but not yet had it delivered when the “Do not drive” warning was announced. Those customers have never been able to accept delivery of their SUVs.

The automaker has offered a number of options beyond the buyback while it asks the owners for their patience. Toyota is also offering customers the free use of another Toyota vehicle until the issue is found and corrected. Toyota is also offering owners $5,000 toward their car payments or as a partial…