Toyota: Upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO Launched for 2023 – Press Release

Braking, handling and engine performance improved via customer input to make ever-better motorsports-bred cars

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 28, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has launched an updated GR Supra GT4 race car for the 2023 season which delivers enhanced braking, handling and engine performance.

Prototype vehicle shown in optional orange wrapping

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has extensively utilised customer and driver feedback to improve the dedicated race car, which is already a champion in three regions, Japan, the United States and Europe, and has earned over 100 podium finishes.

Since its first full racing season in 2020, more than 50 GR Supra GT4 cars have participated in races around the world, and customers have earned victories in 11 national and international GT4 championships. In August this year, the car celebrated its 50th class win in a major championship(1).

But competition within the popular GT4 category is intense and development of the GR Supra GT4 has continued with an EVO update for the coming season, to ensure TOYOTA GAZOO Racing customers can continue to achieve top results in the future.

At events around the world since the car’s launch, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineers have provided track support to customer teams and drivers, who delivered valuable insights which are only possible via the pressure of on-track competition.

User feedback and requests have flowed directly into the development of the GR Supra GT4 EVO, which follows TOYOTA’s commitment to continuous improvement and building ever-better motorsports-bred cars for customers.

In response to constructive customer feedback and the results of detailed evaluations, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing development engineers focused their efforts on three key areas: brakes, handling and engine.

Thanks to an improved brake system design, new ABS settings, latest KW damper technology and updated anti-roll bar specification, the GR Supra GT4 EVO will deliver improved handling and higher cornering…