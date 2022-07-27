Toyota: Yamato Transport and CJPT to Begin Studying Standardization and Commerci… – Press Release

TOKYO, July 27, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (Yamato Transport) and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have announced today that they will begin studying the standardization and commercialization of replaceable and rechargeable cartridge batteries as part of energy management efforts for achieving a carbon neutral society.

Cartridge battery use

The introduction of commercial battery electric vehicles (BEVs) poses several challenges, including recharging times that are longer than refueling times for conventional gasoline and diesel vehicles, as well as increased logistics downtime (when vehicles and cargo are at a standstill) due to numerous vehicles recharging at or around the same time. The introduction of commercial BEVs is also expected to impose an increasing burden on society as a whole, such as by increasing peak electricity demand at business sites due to concentrated recharging by numerous non-operating vehicles.

To solve these issues, Yamato Transport and CJPT will begin studying the practical application of detachable and portable cartridge batteries based on their following merits.

1. Able to reduce the cost of BEV introduction: The cost can be reduced by limiting battery capacity–and, thus, the total amount of batteries–to match actual driving-range needs.

2. Able to reduce the recharging burden: The burden related to the installation of recharging infrastructure can be reduced.

3. Able to reduce logistics downtime: Battery replacement can reduce vehicle recharging time.

4. Able to level electricity demand: Replacement batteries can be recharged while vehicles are in operation, reducing peak electricity demand.

Furthermore, CJPT intends to advance plans for commercial BEVs that cartridge batteries can power. The company envisions that commonizing cartridge batteries and recharging systems for vehicles ranging from BEV mini-commercial vans to BEV light-duty trucks will reduce the cost of commercial BEVs and…