Trains canceled and colleges affected as nationwide strikes hit France

Only about half the trains on regional and intercity lines were running Tuesday in France and Eurostar canceled some services between London and Paris, as a strike by energy workers spilled over into other sectors of the economy.

One in two trains were canceled on some suburban rail lines in Paris and Eurostar canceled four services between the French and British capitals on Tuesday and Wednesday, blaming strike action.

French unions called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, expanding a weeks-long refineries strike that has caused fuel shortages and miles-long lines at gas stations. Workers, who now also include teachers, are asking for higher salaries amid rising living costs.

According to France’s education ministry, nearly 10% of high school teachers were on strike Tuesday. French nuclear giant EDF said that just over 16% of its workers…