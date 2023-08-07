transcosmos offers Uji TOKUSHUKAI Medical Center, a LINE-powered reservation sys… – Press Release

Helps the hospital take reservations for specific health checkups/cancer screening tests via LINE

TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — transcosmos inc. and transcosmos online communications inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Hiroshi Kaizuka) are proud to announce that the two companies began offering reservation features of KANAMETO, a Digital Transformation (DX) tool powered by LINE, to Uji TOKUSHUKAI Medical Center, TOKUSHUKAI Medical Group (Director: Atsushi Sueyoshi) on July 3, 2023. With the features, the hospital now takes reservations for specific health checkups and cancer screening tests via its LINE Official Account.

Using KANAMETO’s reservation features added to its LINE Official Account (Account name: Uji TOKUSHUKAI Medical Center LINE Official Account), Uji TOKUSHUKAI Medical Center takes reservations for specific health checkups and cancer screening tests. Before installing KANAMETO, the hospital had been taking reservations over the phone from eligible people who had received a postal mail notification for a health check and screening at a nearby medical institution sent by their respective local municipal offices. From July 3, 2023, Uji TOKUSHUKAI Medical Center began taking reservations via its LINE Official Account.

Although eligibility requirements for each checkup and screening test differ by user’s health insurance coverage and their age, the LINE-powered reservation system enables the hospital to take reservations only from those who are eligible. To confirm their eligibility, the system asks users to follow LINE messages and select relevant answers from the options that appear on their LINE screen once they select the type of health checkup and screening test that they want to take.

Prior to adding this new reservation system, users had to call the hospital during its opening hours to make a reservation over the phone, but with LINE being an additional channel for making a reservation, they can now register easily at any time….