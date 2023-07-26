Transforming Market Norms: Kristen Luke’s “Uncomparable” Empowers Financial Advi… – Press Release

Kristen Luke—financial advisor marketing expert and President of Kaleido Creative Studio—is thrilled to unveil her new book: “Uncomparable: The Financial Advisor’s Guide to Standing Out Through Niche Marketing.” A strategic approach to financial services marketing, Luke’s new book is now available across all online retailers and can be requested at both local and national bookstores.

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Kristen Luke—financial advisor marketing expert and President of Kaleido Creative Studio—is thrilled to unveil her new book: “Uncomparable: The Financial Advisor’s Guide to Standing Out Through Niche Marketing.”

A strategic approach to financial services marketing, Luke’s new book is now available across all online retailers and can be requested at both local and national bookstores.

Having carved a successful career in enabling independent financial advisors to secure their expert niche status, Luke now channels her extensive industry experience in “Uncomparable” to challenge established norms and motivate financial advisors to redefine their market position.

“The book challenges the traditional notion of striving to be the ‘best’ in the financial services industry,” Luke said. Instead, she encourages financial advisors to become “uncomparable” by owning a niche and becoming an expert in solving one problem for one type of client.

Through a refreshing perspective and actionable steps, “Uncomparable” helps financial advisors stand out in a crowded marketplace and establish themselves as experts in their area of specialty.

The book offers practical advice for identifying a niche, building a business model, and meeting the unique needs of an advisor’s chosen clientele. It outlines the six components of the Uncomparable Framework and provides a comprehensive three-year plan for launching a niche.

“This book is an invitation to financial advisors to redefine their space in the market. The journey to becoming ‘uncomparable’ is…