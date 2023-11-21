Transgender ladies banned from enjoying worldwide ladies’s cricket by ICC

Canada’s Danielle McGahey was the first transgender cricketer to play an international match

Transgender women have been barred from playing in international women’s matches under new regulations from the International Cricket Council.

Any player who has gone through male puberty will not be eligible for women’s internationals regardless of any surgery or treatment undertaken.

In September, Canada’s Danielle McGahey became the first transgender cricketer to play an international game.

The new regulations will be reviewed within two years, the ICC said.

Following a nine-month consultation process, the governing body said its new policy, which takes effect immediately, was based on “protection of the integrity of the women’s game, safety, fairness and inclusion”.

“The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and is founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review,” said ICC chief executive Geoff…