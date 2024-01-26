Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas launches authorized problem in opposition to ban

American swimmer Lia Thomas, who became the first transgender athlete to win the highest US national college title when she triumphed in 2022, is taking legal action in a bid to compete again in elite female sport.

Two years ago governing body World Aquatics voted to stop transgender female athletes from competing in women’s elite races if they have gone through any part of the process of male puberty.

Up until then transgender women could compete as long as they lowered their testosterone levels.

But Thomas, 25, is taking a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to try to fight the ban.

“Ms Thomas accepts that fair competition is a legitimate sporting objective and that some regulation of transgender women in swimming is appropriate,” Cas said.

“However, Ms Thomas submits that the Challenged Provisions are invalid and unlawful as they discriminate against her.”

The body said arbitration started in September and “was subject to strict confidentiality rules” but…