Transgene to Present Data on its Two Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines at the 2023 Ame… – Press Release

Presentations include new data further demonstrating the immune responses induced by TG4001 and recently updated results from the adjuvant Phase I trial of neoantigen vaccine TG4050 in head and neck cancer

Transgene TNG, a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced two poster presentations at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting to be held in Chicago, IL (June 2-6).

The posters will highlight that in challenging clinical settings:

✓ TG4001 induced T-cell responses against HPV16 antigens in the ongoing Phase II trial.



✓ TG4050: 100% of the patients treated with the individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine developed multiple functional T cell responses against targeted neoantigens, which may be associated with an improved outcome in patients with head and neck cancer in the adjuvant setting.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

TG4001



Abstract Title: Immunogenicity and clinical activity of tipapkinogen sovacivec (TG4001), an HPV-16 cancer vaccine: A randomized phase 2 study in advanced anogenital cancers.



Abstract Number: 2630



Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy



Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM (CDT)



Link to the abstract: click here

TG4050



Abstract Title: Safety and immunogenicity of TG4050: A personalized cancer vaccine in head and neck carcinoma.



Abstract Number: 6082



Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer



Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM (CDT)



Link to the abstract: click here

The abstracts are available on Transgene’s website.

About TG4001



TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a non-propagative, highly attenuated Vaccinia vector (MVA), which is engineered to express HPV16 antigens (E6 & E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2). TG4001 is designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune system…