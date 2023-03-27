TransLogic™ Tube Systems are Made in the USA – Press Release

TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, has evolved to maintain its supply chain and manufacturing offerings domestically. TransLogic™ boasts that its solutions are “Made in the USA,” leading to improved quality of systems, reduced lead times, and reduced costs for sourcing and engineering.

TransLogic ASHE PDC Booth (Photo: Business Wire)

“TransLogic is not just ‘assembled’ in the USA, but is made in the USA, which makes our North American distribution and implementation faster, easier and less expensive,” said Cory Kwarta, President of TransLogic. “Our products are now offered at a higher quality with significantly fewer supply chain issues, which ultimately benefits our customers and their patients.”

With its domestic supply chain, TransLogic™ has maintained a 90% on-time delivery rating despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With nominal supply chain issues and fewer shipping delays, TransLogic™ has been able to deliver quality controls that meet North American healthcare standards, which exceed the requirements in most other global markets. Additionally, leveraging a domestic supply chain continuously improves the organization’s core tube systems, which offers dependability that lasts decades.

TransLogic’s enhanced mission and vision draws on the organization’s 100 years of experience in the industry and is the underlying strategy for significant improvements for elevated performance of the tube systems. The assurance of its domestic manufacturing and distribution is just one of several strategies for a sharpened vision and market approach that communicates the company’s growth, advancements, and change management supporting customer workflows.

“While remaining tried and true to our operations, we have fine-tuned our long term objectives and short term goals…