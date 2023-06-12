Translumina bolsters its German presence with acquisition of Lamed GmbH – Press Release

NEW DELHI and MUNICH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Translumina, a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medical devices with manufacturing presence in Germany and India, today announced the acquisition of Munich-based Lamed GmbH. With this acquisition, Translumina has taken a step further towards its stated goal of providing a comprehensive cardiovascular portfolio at scale across key markets globally.

Established in 1989, Lamed is a leading market access platform of vascular and cardiovascular products. It covers 1,000+ hospitals through its GPO network in Germany, which is the largest interventional cardiology market in Europe; the company exclusively distributes a portfolio of differentiated products for a marquee international supplier base. Lamed’s seasoned senior management team brings 30+ years of experience and deeply entrenched ecosystem relationships. Translumina intends to leverage the platform to introduce a basket of owned and partnered products in the German market.

Lazaros Ayvatoglou, the founder of Lamed, is convinced to have chosen the right partner in Translumina for further development of its well-established platform. He said, “After the initial discussion, it was clear that both businesses enrich each other with manifold growth opportunities. I am happy to have found a partner that builds on the established foundation of Lamed for a successful future.”

“This acquisition is of strategic importance and gives us significant access in vascular and cardiovascular markets in Germany, which is one of the largest in Europe. The synergy of our unique technologies and market penetration of Lamed shall create a formidable business opportunity for us,” said Gurmit Singh Chugh who along with Punita Sharma founded Translumina in 2010.

Arjun Oberoi, Managing Director, Everstone Capital, said, “Translumina’s acquisition of Lamed positions us for accelerated growth in Germany’s thriving peripheral interventional and vascular surgery sector. With access…