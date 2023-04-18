Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – Transocean (NYSE:RIG) – Press Release

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transocean Ltd. RIG today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.



This quarter’s report includes the following updates:

Transocean Enabler – Awarded a 19-well contract in Norway at a current rate of $377,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange plus eight option wells.

Transocean Encourage – Awarded a nine-well contract in Norway at a rate of $350,000 per day.

Transocean Endurance – Awarded a multi-well plug and abandonment contract in Australia at a rate of $380,000 per day plus options.

Transocean Norge – Customers exercised four one-well options in Norway at $338,000 per day, $358,000 per day, $358,000 per day, and $408,000 per day, respectively, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.

The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $645 million. As of April 18, 2023, the company’s total backlog is approximately $8.6 billion.

The report can be accessed on the company’s website: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship and holds a noncontrolling ownership interest in a company that is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

Forward-Looking Statements

