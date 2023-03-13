TransPerfect Enhances Legal Technology Offerings With Acquisition of JetExport E… – Press Release

JetSuite is the Industry Leader in High-Speed and Large-Volume Document Import/Export

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced its acquisition of the JetSuite legal technology tools, including the industry-leading JetExport technology. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005729/en/

JetExport and its founder, Dan Cilman, join TransPerfect Legal Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

With JetExport, users of hosting platforms gain the ability to significantly reduce the time required to export productions and saved searches by more than 80 percent. It also allows users to customize their exports and save those settings, decreasing operator burden and error rates.

JetExport is part of JetSuite, an array of tools designed to simplify document processing, production, and search. On the JetSuite roadmap is JetImport, a new tool that will facilitate distributed loading and consistent customization of import files, providing lawyers and document review professionals faster access to their data.

The development of JetSuite products will continue to be led by its founder, Dan Cilman, who will join TransPerfect’s legal technology leadership team. Cilman brings with him more than 20 years of senior management and consultant experience in data management.

Cilman commented, “I’ve been working with the TransPerfect team for quite some time, and I am pleased to be bringing JetExport and all JetSuite products to a company that shares my vision to push the boundaries of performance in document review. Joining a successful global enterprise will provide increased growth opportunities for development as well as access to new markets.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Dan and JetExport have succeeded in…