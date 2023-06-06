TransPerfect Legal Solutions Acquires eDepoze to Streamline Remote Depositions – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced its acquisition of the electronic exhibit-sharing platform eDepoze. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The acquisition of eDepoze supplements TransPerfect Legal Solutions’ deposition services offerings and provides clients with an industry-leading electronic exhibit-sharing platform that simplifies workflows for examination before trial (EBT) requirements, including remote and in-person depositions. eDepoze is integrated with Zoom and provides users with a centralized location to store their exhibits and present them during depositions and hearings in litigation, arbitration, and other legal proceedings.

eDepoze was created in 2013 by litigator Shawn Kennedy with a vision to provide legal professionals with an innovative platform to make their practice easier and more efficient. In the decade since, it has grown to be the exhibit-sharing platform of choice for more than 50 AmLaw 100 law firms and Fortune 500 corporate legal departments.

Kennedy said, “eDepoze was designed to enable litigation to go fully digital, whether parties are in person or remote. By combining TransPerfect’s commitment to best-of-breed legal technology and its array of global legal support solutions with the exhibit platform, I am confident that eDepoze will scale to even greater heights.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “The addition of the eDepoze platform to our deposition services and legal solutions offerings will bring an immediate benefit to our combined client base.”

About eDepoze

eDepoze, LLC is a legal technology company whose litigation software platform is a collaborative, cloud-based system that brings new efficiencies to the disordered and paper-intensive phase of litigation following eDiscovery. The eDepoze system allows attorneys to mark, distribute…