Travere Therapeutics Announces Interim Analysis from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study o… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX today announced publication in The Lancet of the interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from the ongoing pivotal, Phase 3 PROTECT Study evaluating FILSPARI™ (sparsentan) in adults with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The data are simultaneously being presented in a late-breaking trials session at the World Congress of Nephrology 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand.



“The data demonstrate the significant and clinically meaningful anti-proteinuric effect of sparsentan compared to irbesartan,” said Brad Rovin, M.D., Medical Director at Ohio State University Center for Clinical Research Management, Director of the Division for Nephrology, and steering committee member for the PROTECT Study. “The data also highlight a consistent treatment effect across patient populations, regardless of age, race, gender, clinical characteristics, and concomitant medications.”

The analysis published in The Lancet show that after 36 weeks of treatment, patients receiving FILSPARI achieved a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 49.8%, compared to a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 15.1% for irbesartan-treated patients (p<0.0001). During the double-blind treatment period, a significantly greater proportion of patients on FILSPARI achieved complete remission (urine protein excretion <0.3 g/day) and partial remission (urine protein excretion <1.0 g/day) of proteinuria compared to patients on irbesartan. Complete remission at any time over the course of the double-blind treatment period occurred in 20.8% of participants in the FILSPARI group and 7.9% of participants in the irbesartan group (p=0.0005). 70.3% of participants in the FILSPARI group achieved partial remission, compared to 44.1% of participants in the irbesartan group (p<0.0001).

“The interim data from the largest interventional trial testing a novel molecule versus an active comparator in IgA nephropathy conducted to date clearly…