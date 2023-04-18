Treasure NFT Launches New Generation Beginner-Friendly NFT Trading and Collectio… – Press Release

NEW YORK, NY, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure NFT, a relatively new player in the NFT space, has unveiled its next-generation trading and collection platform that is designed to make NFT collection and trading simple for everyone. The user-friendly interface makes it ideal even for those just beginning to explore NFTs.

Treasure NFT platform is currently live and available, and those interested can try it out without any risk whatsoever. The platform was designed with one goal in mind – taking away the complexity, uncertainty, volatility, and risk from NFT trading and collection so users can focus on having fun instead. It uses advanced algorithms that seamlessly match liquidity, pricing, and price stability over time.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Treasure NFT, our next-generation NFT trading and collection platform,” stated James Long, the CMO. “Our platform was designed for ease of use so everyone can join the exciting world of NFTs. We’ve made our online platform easy to use and master so users can focus on finding and collecting their desired NFTs.”

Treasure NFT platform offers an expansive selection of NFTs created by some renowned creators and artists. Users can browse the selection and purchase their desired NFTs using various payment options. Furthermore, users have the ability to manage their collections, review transaction history and track how much their money is worth over time.

“Our mission is to make NFT transactions and collections accessible to everyone,” said the company’s Head of Marketing. “Our platform was created with one goal in mind – taking away the burden and anxiety associated with NFT transactions so users can focus on discovering, trading, as well as collecting NFTs they enjoy. We strongly believe that NFTs represent the future of digital ownership, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this emerging market.”

Treasure NFT prioritizes user security and has implemented robust measures to safeguard users’…