Trellix Expands AWS Integrations to Provide Greater Data Security to Cloud Infra… – Press Release

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced expanded support for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to automatically centralize security data from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a purpose-built data lake. This offering is designed to enable simpler and faster delivery of Trellix XDR solutions along with increased data privacy for AWS customers.

Trellix’s expanded support for Amazon Security Lake allows AWS customers to integrate their security data lake into the Trellix XDR security operations platform while also using the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF). Amazon Security Lake is a service that automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from cloud and on-premises sources into a purpose-built data lake in a customer’s AWS account so customers can act on security data faster. In addition, the OCSF schema enables Trellix customers to combine hundreds of data sources with Amazon Security Lake data. As a result, AWS and Trellix customers can seamlessly apply Trellix machine learning (ML), threat intelligence, and predictive analytics to gain important insights that allow for deeper detection and faster threat mitigation.

“The amount of data available to any enterprise today is staggering,” said Britt Norwood, Senior Vice President, Global Channels & Commercial at Trellix. “Without a way to centralize the management and storage of that data, it’s difficult for customers to glean the insights needed to keep data safe. Our integration with Amazon Security Lake provides customers with more centralized visibility and quick resolution of their security issues.”

“With security at the forefront, we are relentlessly focused on innovating to deliver new ways to help customers secure their cloud environments,” said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake at AWS. “Customers who leverage Amazon Security Lake and Trellix can…