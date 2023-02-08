Trellix Launches Xtend Global Channel Partner Program – Press Release

Distinctive partner-first approach is designed to accelerate adoption of the Trellix XDR platform and increase cyber resilience for customers

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of its Trellix Xtend Global Channel Partner Program. Xtend was developed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform.

Partners in the Trellix ecosystem have a unique opportunity to develop and deliver value-added services on top of the only XDR platform of its kind. Trellix XDR takes a ‘living security’ approach through broad and deep integrations across native and third-party providers. This enables partners to sell to global customers and easily integrate Trellix within customers’ existing environments. It removes complexities, improves efficiency, and adds sophisticated detection, response, and remediation of cyber threats endangering operations.

With Trellix’s large, established installed base, Xtend partners can up-sell and cross-sell Trellix solutions – including Endpoint, Security Operations (SecOps), Network Detection & Response (NDR), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Email Security, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, and more within existing accounts.

“Partners are at the forefront of our global sales strategy,” said Britt Norwood, SVP of Global Channels and Commercial at Trellix. “To be effective, our new partner program had to be built from the ground up with their needs in mind. We spent a great deal of time listening to partners, reviewing industry best practices, and developing the right approach to enable partners to increase profitability, better support their customers, and lead in the XDR market.”

As part of Xtend, Trellix has made significant investments in partner development programs to improve the user experience, educate sellers on the Trellix platform, and provide more sales…