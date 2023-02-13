Tremendous Bowl 57: Kansas Metropolis Chiefs struggle again to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller

The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs trailed for much of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.
But despite limping after aggravating an ankle injury, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran coach Andy Reid orchestrated a route back in front of more than 67,000.
Mahomes, who was named the season’s Most Valuable Player for a second time last week, made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to put Kansas City in front for the first time.
The Eagles levelled after a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, followed by a two-point conversion by the third-year quarterback.
But a heroic 26-yard run by Mahomes, who suffered an ankle sprain earlier in the play-offs, made the ground for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field…