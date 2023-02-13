Tremendous Bowl 57: Kansas Metropolis Chiefs struggle again to beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in thriller

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate winning their second Super Bowl together

The Kansas City Chiefs became NFL champions for the second time in four years after fighting back to claim a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs trailed for much of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix and were 27-21 down heading into the final quarter.

But despite limping after aggravating an ankle injury, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and veteran coach Andy Reid orchestrated a route back in front of more than 67,000.

Mahomes, who was named the season’s Most Valuable Player for a second time last week, made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to put Kansas City in front for the first time.

The Eagles levelled after a third rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts, followed by a two-point conversion by the third-year quarterback.

But a heroic 26-yard run by Mahomes, who suffered an ankle sprain earlier in the play-offs, made the ground for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field…